Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 450.0% from the April 29th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

OTCMKTS:RTNTF opened at $96.23 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $63.85 and a fifty-two week high of $108.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.90.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

