Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $64.00 to $30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riot Blockchain from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Riot Blockchain in a research note on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock.

NASDAQ RIOT opened at $27.64 on Wednesday. Riot Blockchain has a 12 month low of $1.99 and a 12 month high of $79.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -276.40 and a beta of 4.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.03.

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The technology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.11). Riot Blockchain had a negative return on equity of 0.47% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Riot Blockchain will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 95.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,507,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,313,000 after buying an additional 736,251 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Riot Blockchain by 9.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,418,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,571,000 after buying an additional 120,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Riot Blockchain in the first quarter worth $61,822,000. Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 127.3% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 925,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,309,000 after purchasing an additional 518,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Riot Blockchain by 5.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 556,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,662,000 after purchasing an additional 29,852 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

Riot Blockchain, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on cryptocurrency mining operation in North America. The company primarily focuses on bitcoin mining. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 7,043 miners. The company was formerly known as Bioptix, Inc and changed its name to Riot Blockchain, Inc in October 2017.

