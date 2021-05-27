Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) will report $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Rite Aid’s earnings. Rite Aid reported earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Rite Aid will report full year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.14 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Rite Aid.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RAD. TheStreet raised Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rite Aid in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RAD stock opened at $17.63 on Monday. Rite Aid has a 12-month low of $8.85 and a 12-month high of $32.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $971.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid Company Profile

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

