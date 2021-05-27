Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)’s share price traded down 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.37 and last traded at $18.39. 19,876 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,436,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rite Aid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Rite Aid from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.25.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.45 million, a P/E ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.58 and a 200-day moving average of $18.98.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.81 billion. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in Rite Aid by 145.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 15,970 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,681,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,332,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.21% of the company’s stock.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

