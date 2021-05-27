River & Mercantile LLC Trims Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

River & Mercantile LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 2.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,651 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 3.1% of River & Mercantile LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. River & Mercantile LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 179.0% during the 4th quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of VNQ traded up $0.04 on Thursday, reaching $99.55. 94,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,601,446. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.37. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $100.07.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

