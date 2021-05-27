Robert M. Roche Sells 12,680 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Robert M. Roche sold 12,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.13, for a total transaction of $2,436,208.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,896,817.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE CSL opened at $192.33 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.03. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $109.72 and a 52 week high of $197.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $186.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.99.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.78. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $970.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 33.23%.

CSL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Longbow Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $194.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 1.8% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 51.7% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% in the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,352,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.5% in the first quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.6% in the first quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 12,145 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a diversified manufacturer of engineered products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

