ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) Upgraded to Neutral by BNP Paribas

ROCKWOOL International A/S (OTCMKTS:RKWBF) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RKWBF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S in a report on Friday, February 12th. Societe Generale cut shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Finally, Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of ROCKWOOL International A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ROCKWOOL International A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:RKWBF opened at $483.00 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $421.62 and its 200 day moving average is $406.17. ROCKWOOL International A/S has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $483.00.

ROCKWOOL International A/S, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stone wool insulations in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Insulation and Systems segments. It offers fire-safe stone wool insulation under the ROCKWOOL brand name; fire-safe acoustic ceiling tiles and systems under the Rockfon brand name; board materials that are applied in ventilated constructions for facade cladding, roof detailing, soffits, and fascia under the Rockpanel brand name; stone wool growing media and technology solutions for the horticulture industry under the Grodan brand name; and stone wool-based products used in automotive, urban acoustics, and urban climate adaptation applications under the Lapinus brand name.

