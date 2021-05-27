Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $610 million-$620 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $549.40 million.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Roku from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $480.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Roku from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell dropped their price target on Roku from $460.00 to $450.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Roku from $500.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Roku from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $413.74.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $346.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,297,744. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $343.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $352.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.38. The company has a market capitalization of $45.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 451.82 and a beta of 1.77. Roku has a 12 month low of $100.19 and a 12 month high of $486.72.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.67. Roku had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 5.58%. The firm had revenue of $574.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Roku will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Roku news, VP Scott A. Rosenberg sold 22,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.73, for a total value of $7,475,525.09. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 61,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,691,000.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $411.67, for a total transaction of $18,525,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,525,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,032 shares of company stock valued at $87,272,555 in the last three months. 19.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live sports, music, news, and others.

