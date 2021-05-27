Roth Capital Trims Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) Target Price to $28.00

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) had its price target lowered by Roth Capital from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th.

LEU opened at $22.84 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. Centrus Energy has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $30.97. The firm has a market cap of $316.38 million, a PE ratio of -63.44 and a beta of 2.63.

Centrus Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LEU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.37. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 18.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.72%. Research analysts forecast that Centrus Energy will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centrus Energy news, Director Daniel B. Poneman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $278,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Dennis John Scott sold 9,276 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.14, for a total transaction of $196,094.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $196,115.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 88,411 shares of company stock worth $1,967,888 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 7,651.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Japan, Belgium, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) component of LEU; SWU and uranium components of LEU; and natural uranium for utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

