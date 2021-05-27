Roth Capital Trims Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) Target Price to $11.00

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) had its price objective lowered by Roth Capital from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vivos Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, May 1st.

Shares of VVOS opened at $5.55 on Monday. Vivos Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $14.41. The company has a market cap of $126.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.25.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts expect that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Vivos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $1,125,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $540,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $440,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $396,000. 4.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

