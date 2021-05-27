Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €775.00 Price Target

Kering (EPA:KER) has been assigned a €775.00 ($911.76) target price by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.33% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KER. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €800.00 ($941.18) price objective on Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €755.00 ($888.24) price target on shares of Kering and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €779.00 ($916.47) target price on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €678.91 ($798.72).

EPA KER opened at €735.80 ($865.65) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €666.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €594.44. Kering has a fifty-two week low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a fifty-two week high of €417.40 ($491.06).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

