Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) Price Target to C$4.25

Plaza Retail REIT (TSE:PLZ.UN) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$4.00 to C$4.25 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PLZ.UN. CIBC lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Plaza Retail REIT from C$3.75 to C$4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Plaza Retail REIT stock opened at C$4.41 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.12, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of C$448.93 million and a P/E ratio of -630.00. Plaza Retail REIT has a 1-year low of C$2.85 and a 1-year high of C$4.41.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.0233 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. Plaza Retail REIT’s payout ratio is -3,999.43%.

About Plaza Retail REIT

Plaza is an open-ended real estate investment trust and is a leading retail property owner and developer, focused on Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada. Plaza's portfolio at December 31, 2018 includes interests in 287 properties totaling approximately 8.2 million square feet across Canada and additional lands held for development.

