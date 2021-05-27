Royal Bank of Canada Raises Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $40.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

POW stock opened at $9.76 on Monday. Powered Brands has a twelve month low of $8.76 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.79.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POW. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,853,000. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,629,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,636,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,349,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Powered Brands Company Profile

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

