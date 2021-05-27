Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates Outperform Rating for Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)

Intertek Group (LON:ITRK)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 4,600 ($60.10) price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 17.24% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ITRK. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 5,900 ($77.08) price target on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,800 ($75.78) price objective on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,690 ($74.34).

ITRK stock opened at GBX 5,558 ($72.62) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.55, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Intertek Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,172 ($67.57) and a 52-week high of GBX 6,492 ($84.82). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6,016.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 5,764.61. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59.

In other news, insider Andre Lacroix acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 5,367 ($70.12) per share, with a total value of £536,700 ($701,201.99). Also, insider Ross McCluskey sold 1,570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 5,383 ($70.33), for a total transaction of £84,513.10 ($110,416.91).

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

