Royal Bank of Canada Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $95.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $102.00 to $95.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of V.F. from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of V.F. from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $92.33.

Shares of VFC stock opened at $79.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -193.21, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.22. V.F. has a 52 week low of $55.52 and a 52 week high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The textile maker reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. V.F. had a positive return on equity of 14.27% and a negative net margin of 1.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that V.F. will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. V.F.’s payout ratio is presently 149.62%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in V.F. by 213.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,002,485 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,452,183,000 after purchasing an additional 11,575,693 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,785,000. Capital International Investors increased its position in V.F. by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,077,303 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $645,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,556 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in V.F. by 37.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,584,584 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $647,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in V.F. by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,920,759 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.25% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The company offers outdoor, merino wool and other natural fibers-based, lifestyle, and casual apparel; equipment; accessories; outdoor lifestyle, performance-based, youth culture/action sports-inspired, and protective work footwear; handbags, luggage, backpacks, totes, and travel accessories; and work and work-inspired lifestyle apparel and footwear.

