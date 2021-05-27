Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Royalty Pharma were worth $352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in RPRX. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,074,938,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 154.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,798,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,191,094,000 after buying an additional 14,431,463 shares in the last quarter. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Royalty Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $338,436,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,942,548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,248,374,000 after buying an additional 6,754,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Royalty Pharma by 142.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,053,545 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $453,128,000 after buying an additional 5,321,913 shares in the last quarter. 37.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.89.

Shares of RPRX opened at $39.85 on Thursday. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $34.80 and a 52 week high of $56.50. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $42.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.95.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. Royalty Pharma had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $524.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.61 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Royalty Pharma plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 42.24%.

In other Royalty Pharma news, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $5,867,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at $140,820. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP George W. Lloyd sold 69,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total value of $2,941,600.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,390. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 339,198 shares of company stock worth $15,556,801 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

About Royalty Pharma

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

