Royce & Associates LP Boosts Holdings in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,060,921 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 869,286 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 2.72% of GCM Grosvenor worth $60,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,960,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,320,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,925,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,528,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,219,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of GCM Grosvenor in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

GCM Grosvenor stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,549. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.54. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.18 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio is 48.98%.

About GCM Grosvenor

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

