Royce & Associates LP Cuts Holdings in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Royce & Associates LP cut its position in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 794,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 104,949 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $46,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Ultra Clean by 764.1% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Ultra Clean by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,478 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Ultra Clean in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 22,334 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,142,830.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,856,524.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UCTT has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Ultra Clean from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $47.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.67.

Ultra Clean stock traded up $2.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $56.40. 7,783 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 671,956. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.95 and its 200-day moving average is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.01. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.08 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 22.63%. The business had revenue of $417.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment markets in the United States and internationally. The company provides subsystems, such as wafer cleaning modules; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; frame assemblies; process modules, a subsystems of semiconductor manufacturing tools that process integrated circuits onto wafers; and top-plate assemblies.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.