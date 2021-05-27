Royce & Associates LP Has $55.48 Million Stock Holdings in John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 613,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.05% of John B. Sanfilippo & Son worth $55,481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 892.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,435 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total value of $492,845.80. 22.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JBSS traded up $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $92.05. The company had a trading volume of 158 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,845. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $91.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $84.94. John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.00 and a 52 week high of $93.98.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.09. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 24.63%.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

