Royce & Associates LP Has $79.23 Million Stock Position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Royce & Associates LP decreased its stake in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 480,032 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,172 shares during the quarter. Landstar System accounts for about 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP owned 1.25% of Landstar System worth $79,234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSTR. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in Landstar System by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 268 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 116.8% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 1,229.3% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 545 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Landstar System from $134.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Landstar System from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (down from $143.00) on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Cowen raised their price objective on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research note on Sunday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.20.

Shares of LSTR traded up $1.85 on Thursday, reaching $169.53. 955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 234,310. The firm has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Landstar System, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.51 and a 12 month high of $182.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.58.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 5.08%. Landstar System’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.88%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

