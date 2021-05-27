Royce & Associates LP Has $95.16 Million Position in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 713,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,491 shares during the period. John Bean Technologies comprises about 0.6% of Royce & Associates LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $95,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in John Bean Technologies by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 82.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in John Bean Technologies by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the first quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in John Bean Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. 97.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JBT stock traded up $1.89 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $143.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,764. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. John Bean Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $73.46 and a 52 week high of $151.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.27.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.33% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $417.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.15%.

In related news, EVP David C. Burdakin sold 4,000 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total transaction of $601,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,447,528. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 236 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.36, for a total transaction of $32,888.96. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,879 shares in the company, valued at $6,951,137.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,369 shares of company stock worth $1,507,545 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JBT. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of John Bean Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of John Bean Technologies from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of John Bean Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.80.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

