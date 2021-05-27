Royce & Associates LP Sells 86,655 Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its stake in shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) by 4.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,839,194 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 86,655 shares during the quarter. KBR makes up 0.5% of Royce & Associates LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in KBR were worth $70,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 208.6% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,048 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of KBR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

In other KBR news, insider William Byron Jr. Bright sold 5,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $239,635.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,881.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 2,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.55, for a total value of $72,261.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,037,043. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,897 shares of company stock valued at $380,388 in the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

KBR stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $40.68. The stock had a trading volume of 7,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,260. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.39 and a beta of 1.37. KBR, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $42.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.07.

KBR (NYSE:KBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.48. KBR had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Research analysts anticipate that KBR, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. KBR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.43%.

KBR has been the topic of a number of research reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on KBR from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Truist increased their target price on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Friday, March 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on KBR from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on KBR from $38.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price objective on KBR from $40.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. KBR has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.92.

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, and Energy Solutions. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

