Royce & Associates LP Trims Stake in America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its holdings in shares of America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 332,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,929 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 5.03% of America’s Car-Mart worth $50,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMT. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new stake in America’s Car-Mart during the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 13.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

CRMT traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $172.33. 1,463 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,373. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.44. America’s Car-Mart, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.60 and a 52 week high of $175.01.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 23rd. The company reported $6.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $3.39. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 30.25% and a net margin of 11.34%. As a group, equities analysts predict that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered America’s Car-Mart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stephens boosted their target price on America’s Car-Mart from $154.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

