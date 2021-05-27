Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) Hits New 52-Week High at $34.00

Shares of Russel Metals Inc. (TSE:RUS) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$34.00 and last traded at C$33.75, with a volume of 23835 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$33.49.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Russel Metals from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. TD Securities raised Russel Metals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$26.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Laurentian Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$22.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Russel Metals from C$31.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Russel Metals in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$31.86.

Get Russel Metals alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.06 billion and a PE ratio of 21.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$29.83 and a 200-day moving average of C$25.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.10.

Russel Metals (TSE:RUS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.77 by C$0.52. The company had revenue of C$885.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$826.00 million. Equities research analysts expect that Russel Metals Inc. will post 1.9099998 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Russel Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.33%.

In other Russel Metals news, Director Brian Robie Hedges sold 40,200 shares of Russel Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.13, for a total transaction of C$1,291,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 125,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,044,717.18. Insiders have sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,382,465 over the last ninety days.

Russel Metals Company Profile (TSE:RUS)

Russel Metals Inc, a metals distribution company, distributes steel and other metal products in North America. The company operates through three segments: Metals Service Centers, Energy Products, and Steel Distributors. The Metal Service Centers segment sells plates, flat rolled carbon, stainless steel, aluminum, and other non-ferrous specialty metal products, as well as general line steel products, such as plates, structural shapes, bars, sheets, pipes, tubing, and hollow structural steel tubing.

Read More: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Russel Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Russel Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.