Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) Receives C$3.67 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp. (TSE:SBB) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$3.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SBB shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sabina Gold & Silver to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.50 to C$3.75 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.50 to C$4.25 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Sabina Gold & Silver from C$4.00 to C$3.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

In other news, Senior Officer Nicole Raymonde Hoeller sold 55,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.09, for a total value of C$114,950.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 127,567 shares in the company, valued at C$266,615.03.

TSE SBB traded down C$0.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.75. 325,460 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 783,420. The stock has a market capitalization of C$608.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -116.67. Sabina Gold & Silver has a 12-month low of C$1.60 and a 12-month high of C$3.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 8.20 and a current ratio of 8.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.84 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.37.

Sabina Gold & Silver Company Profile

Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., a precious metals company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and silver deposit. Its flagship projects include Back River gold project comprising Goose, George, Boulder, Boot, and Del properties, as well as the port facility at Bathurst Inlet that covers an area of approximately 564 square kilometers located in Nunavut, Canada; and silver royalty on the Hackett River project that covers an area of approximately 10,637 hectares, located in Nunavut, Canada.

