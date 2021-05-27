Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.23 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Safe Bulkers, Inc. (NYSE:SB) to report earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Safe Bulkers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.24. Safe Bulkers posted earnings per share of ($0.16) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 243.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Safe Bulkers will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.07. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Safe Bulkers.

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14. The company had revenue of $58.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.22 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 3.24%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SB shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Safe Bulkers from $3.00 to $3.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $1.50 to $3.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Safe Bulkers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Safe Bulkers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.00.

Shares of SB traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,907,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,204,411. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.23. The stock has a market cap of $393.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.17 and a beta of 0.82. Safe Bulkers has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $4.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SB. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,072,386 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,427,000 after acquiring an additional 461,100 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,897,493 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,099,000 after acquiring an additional 141,645 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Safe Bulkers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,412,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 430,971 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 63,236 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Safe Bulkers by 67.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 426,306 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 171,923 shares during the period. 12.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 15, 2021, the company had a fleet of 43 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.3 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,937,000 deadweight tons.

