Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Major Shareholder Istar Inc. Buys 14,082 Shares of Stock

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) major shareholder Istar Inc. purchased 14,082 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $71.01 per share, for a total transaction of $999,962.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,035,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,868,369.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Istar Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 26th, Istar Inc. acquired 13,997 shares of Safehold stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,945.68.

Shares of SAFE opened at $70.43 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. Safehold Inc. has a one year low of $47.51 and a one year high of $84.99. The company has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.33 and a beta of -0.48.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Safehold had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 37.11%. The company had revenue of $43.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.10 million. Equities analysts expect that Safehold Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.1623 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Safehold’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Safehold from $112.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAFE. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Safehold by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 484,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 34,628 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Safehold by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Safehold by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Safehold by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Finally, Lubert Adler Management Company LP bought a new stake in Safehold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,569,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.07% of the company’s stock.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

