Sampo Oyj’s (SAXPY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SAXPY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sampo Oyj from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Sampo Oyj in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold.

Get Sampo Oyj alerts:

Shares of SAXPY opened at $23.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.22. Sampo Oyj has a 52-week low of $16.51 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $24.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.28. The firm has a market cap of $26.42 billion, a PE ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 1.13.

Sampo Oyj (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.614 dividend. This is a positive change from Sampo Oyj’s previous annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th.

Sampo Oyj Company Profile

Sampo Oyj, through its subsidiaries, provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, and the Baltic countries. It operates through If, Topdanmark, Mandatum, and Holding segments. The company offers household, homeowner, motor, accident, travel, boat, forest, livestock, property, casualty, liability, casualty, and cargo insurance.

Read More: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Sampo Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sampo Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.