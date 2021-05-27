Sanford C. Bernstein Initiates Coverage on Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Molson Coors Beverage from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $53.08.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

TAP opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.26. Molson Coors Beverage has a fifty-two week low of $32.11 and a fifty-two week high of $61.11.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Molson Coors Beverage had a positive return on equity of 5.91% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Molson Coors Beverage will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TAP. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 19.9% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 247,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,749,000 after purchasing an additional 41,054 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 94.0% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 270,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,239,000 after purchasing an additional 21,006 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 92.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 4,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020. Molson Coors Beverage Company was founded in 1774 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.