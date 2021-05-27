Sanford C. Bernstein Upgrades Wipro (NYSE:WIT) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Wipro (NYSE:WIT) from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Sanford C. Bernstein currently has $6.23 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on WIT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised shares of Wipro from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Nomura raised shares of Wipro from a reduce rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wipro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wipro presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.12.

Shares of NYSE:WIT opened at $7.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.60. Wipro has a 12-month low of $3.02 and a 12-month high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 17.42% and a return on equity of 18.91%. Equities research analysts expect that Wipro will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 90.3% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 31,112 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 14,765 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Wipro during the 1st quarter worth $258,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 756,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,798,000 after acquiring an additional 300,290 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in Wipro by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 805,499 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $5,107,000 after acquiring an additional 225,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Wipro by 560.1% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 443,427 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 376,255 shares during the last quarter. 2.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services (BPS) company worldwide. It operates in three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, infrastructure, analytics, business process, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

