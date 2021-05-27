Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) Forecasted to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP) – Investment analysts at Desjardins lifted their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Saputo in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 26th. Desjardins analyst C. Li now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Desjardins currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Desjardins also issued estimates for Saputo’s FY2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Get Saputo alerts:

SAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Saputo in a report on Wednesday. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Saputo from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Saputo to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Saputo from C$38.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$42.88.

SAP opened at C$41.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$39.45 and its 200-day moving average is C$37.12. The stock has a market cap of C$16.84 billion and a PE ratio of 27.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.37. Saputo has a twelve month low of C$31.39 and a twelve month high of C$41.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Saputo’s payout ratio is 46.18%.

About Saputo

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.