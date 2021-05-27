Sca Horus Holdings, Llc Sells 7,250,000 Shares of Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $35.00 on Thursday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.02 and a 1-year high of $44.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.24.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SNCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Country Airlines in the first quarter valued at $7,308,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $7,538,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $75,975,000. Boston Partners purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $686,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter worth about $13,512,000.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

