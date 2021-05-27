ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its stake in ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 43,117 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 7.94% of ScanSource worth $53,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ScanSource by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. QS Investors LLC purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new position in ScanSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in ScanSource by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCSC stock opened at $30.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. ScanSource, Inc. has a one year low of $18.25 and a one year high of $34.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $769.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 1.59.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $729.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that ScanSource, Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SCSC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ScanSource from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ScanSource in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ScanSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

About ScanSource

ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security; and Worldwide Communications & Services. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking & Security segment offers a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.

