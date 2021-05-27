Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Bought by Symmetry Investments LP

Symmetry Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 29.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,690 shares during the quarter. Symmetry Investments LP’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in Schlumberger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new position in Schlumberger in the first quarter worth $27,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens raised shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Schlumberger presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

NYSE:SLB traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $31.52. 150,785 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,008,242. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.30. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $34.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.58 and a beta of 2.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.53%.

In other Schlumberger news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

