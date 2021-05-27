Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Major Shareholder Sells $1,806,579.18 in Stock

Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) major shareholder David E. Shaw sold 27,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total value of $1,806,579.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

NASDAQ:SDGR traded up $2.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $70.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 633,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,007,375. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.27 and a 1 year high of $117.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -393.53 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.08.

Get Schrödinger alerts:

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.12). Schrödinger had a negative net margin of 9.35% and a negative return on equity of 1.95%. The business had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.87 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in Schrödinger in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 82.3% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schrödinger during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 53.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SDGR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Schrödinger from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Schrödinger from $110.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Schrödinger from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Schrödinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrödinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.