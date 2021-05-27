Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $775.75 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will announce sales of $775.75 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $752.00 million and the highest is $821.20 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $539.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full-year sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.12 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.44 billion to $3.69 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Get Scientific Games alerts:

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $729.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SGMS. Zacks Investment Research raised Scientific Games from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Union Gaming Research increased their target price on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Scientific Games from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Scientific Games from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on Scientific Games from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

NASDAQ SGMS traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.30. 681,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 787,930. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.06. Scientific Games has a one year low of $13.52 and a one year high of $69.99. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.85 and a beta of 2.13.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGMS. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Scientific Games in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 292.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 35,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 26,300 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 73,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,037,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 7,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 2,275 shares during the last quarter. 86.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

Featured Article: What is a Stop Order?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Scientific Games (SGMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Scientific Games Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scientific Games and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.