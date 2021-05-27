Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 1,947 Shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO)

Scotia Capital Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of HEXO Corp. (NYSE:HEXO) by 9.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,178 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in HEXO were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in HEXO by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 32,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of HEXO by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 637,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,346,000 after acquiring an additional 139,301 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the first quarter worth $149,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in HEXO in the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in HEXO in the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HEXO opened at $6.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $780.27 million, a PE ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 4.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. HEXO Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.32 and a 52 week high of $11.04.

HEXO (NYSE:HEXO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.14). HEXO had a negative net margin of 190.88% and a negative return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $25.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.46 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that HEXO Corp. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HEXO. Desjardins raised their target price on HEXO from $5.40 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered HEXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of HEXO from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “sell” rating and set a $3.40 price target on shares of HEXO in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of HEXO from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.68.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. It offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name.

