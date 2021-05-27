Scotia Capital Inc. Sells 67,783 Shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) by 57.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,682 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 67,783 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Denison Mines were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its position in shares of Denison Mines by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 67,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denison Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $598,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Denison Mines alerts:

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.00 to $1.55 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denison Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from $1.20 to $1.70 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Denison Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.40.

DNN stock opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $933.19 million, a P/E ratio of -58.00 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.51. Denison Mines Corp. has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.81.

Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.97 million for the quarter. Denison Mines had a negative net margin of 153.59% and a negative return on equity of 9.00%. As a group, analysts predict that Denison Mines Corp. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denison Mines Profile

Denison Mines Corp. operates as a uranium exploration and development company in Canada. Its flagship project is the 90% interest owned Wheeler River Uranium project located in the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan. The company was formerly known as International Uranium Corporation and changed its name to Denison Mines Corp.

Featured Article: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML).

Receive News & Ratings for Denison Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Denison Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.