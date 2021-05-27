Scotia Capital Inc. Takes $224,000 Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter worth $28,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in PACCAR during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

PCAR has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of PACCAR from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PACCAR from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on PACCAR from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

In other PACCAR news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 4,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total transaction of $448,666.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,934,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PCAR opened at $90.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 13.72%. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. PACCAR’s payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

