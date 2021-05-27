Secret (SCRT) Trading Down 12.5% This Week

Secret (CURRENCY:SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. Secret has a market cap of $121.71 million and $4.67 million worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Secret has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Secret coin can now be bought for about $1.75 or 0.00004659 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Secret alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $195.28 or 0.00521004 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00023394 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $567.81 or 0.01514949 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000360 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Secret Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 26th, 2015. Secret’s total supply is 184,270,098 coins and its circulating supply is 69,703,477 coins. Secret’s official Twitter account is @SecretCoinDevs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Secret is forum.scrt.network . The official website for Secret is scrt.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret Network is a blockchain that allows privacy-preserving smart contracts. That means applications built on Secret can utilize encrypted data without revealing it to anyone, even the nodes in the network. Using privacy technologies (such as trusted execution environments), Secret Network allows developers to build new types of powerful, permissionless, privacy-preserving applications – Secret Apps. Secret is the native coin of the Secret Network Enigma (ENG) swapped to SCRT on a 1:1 basis. “

Buying and Selling Secret

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Secret should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Secret Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Secret and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.