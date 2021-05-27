Securian Asset Management Inc Cuts Position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,040 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPEM. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 440.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 648 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000.

SPEM opened at $44.93 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $30.87 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.55.

