Securian Asset Management Inc Decreases Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Securian Asset Management Inc lowered its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,567 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,860 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in General Motors were worth $6,181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lifted its stake in General Motors by 388.9% in the first quarter. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 2,305.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 457 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in General Motors by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in General Motors by 82.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 729 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of General Motors from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.81.

GM stock opened at $58.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $84.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.33. General Motors has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $63.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.31.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $1.28. The firm had revenue of $32.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total transaction of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total value of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $111,469,527.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

