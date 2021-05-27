Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.04 Million Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 3.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 29,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,109 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $4,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $5,671,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 152,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,520,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. 72.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $147.00 to $137.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.31.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $131.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.12, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $128.02 and a fifty-two week high of $160.16. The firm has a market cap of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $135.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.58.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 376.18%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

