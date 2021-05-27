Securian Asset Management Inc Has $4.37 Million Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,553 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $4,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 7,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Dollar General by 76.9% in the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

DG opened at $199.98 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $47.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.52. Dollar General Co. has a 12 month low of $173.50 and a 12 month high of $225.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $205.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 7.87%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.82%.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,393,492.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $229.43.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

