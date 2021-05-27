Securian Asset Management Inc Sells 3,287 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $5,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 11,195 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.07, for a total value of $918,773.65. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,251 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,929.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 46,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total transaction of $3,766,723.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 100,680 shares in the company, valued at $8,144,005.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 91,040 shares of company stock worth $7,384,255 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CL stock opened at $84.43 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $81.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.01. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $69.44 and a fifty-two week high of $86.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.61.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 298.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.82%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

