Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $145.10 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Select Interior Concepts, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIC) will announce sales of $145.10 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Select Interior Concepts’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $147.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $142.80 million. Select Interior Concepts posted sales of $125.44 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Select Interior Concepts will report full-year sales of $603.35 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $596.30 million to $610.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $645.55 million, with estimates ranging from $633.40 million to $657.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Select Interior Concepts.

Select Interior Concepts (NASDAQ:SIC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.04. Select Interior Concepts had a negative return on equity of 4.95% and a negative net margin of 1.37%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SIC. B. Riley increased their price target on Select Interior Concepts from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Select Interior Concepts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth about $77,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Select Interior Concepts in the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Select Interior Concepts by 875.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

SIC stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 45,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,779. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.16. Select Interior Concepts has a 52-week low of $3.00 and a 52-week high of $12.27.

Select Interior Concepts, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, installs and distributes interior building products for residential interior design services markets in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Residential Design Services and Architectural Surfaces Group. The Residential Design Services segment provides an integrated, outsourced solution for the design, consultation, sourcing, distribution, and installation needs of homebuyer customers.

