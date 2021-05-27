SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) Short Interest Up 456.2% in May

SemiLEDs Co. (NASDAQ:LEDS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 557,300 shares, an increase of 456.2% from the April 29th total of 100,200 shares. Approximately 23.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,970,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEDS. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of SemiLEDs in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SemiLEDs by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 253,059 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 40,163 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LEDS opened at $9.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $39.28 million, a PE ratio of -24.82 and a beta of 1.54. SemiLEDs has a 52-week low of $2.43 and a 52-week high of $13.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.72.

SemiLEDs (NASDAQ:LEDS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 8th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SemiLEDs had a negative return on equity of 70.50% and a negative net margin of 31.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 million during the quarter.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells light emitting diode (LED) chips, LED components, and LED modules and systems in the United States, Taiwan, the Netherlands, Germany, Japan, Ireland, and internationally. The company also sells enhanced vertical, LED product series in blue, white, green, and UV; LED chips to packagers or distributors; and lighting products primarily to original design manufacturers of lighting products and the end-users of lighting devices, as well as packages and sells its LED chips into LED components to distributors.

