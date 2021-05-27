Sepio Capital LP Acquires 3,008 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sepio Capital LP raised its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aviva PLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,950,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 613,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,039,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 5,493 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,373,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,755,000 after purchasing an additional 29,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,027,000 after purchasing an additional 34,996 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BRO opened at $51.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.26. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.39 and a 1-year high of $54.37.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.093 per share. This is an increase from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is presently 22.16%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

