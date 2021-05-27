Sepio Capital LP Acquires 3,008 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Sepio Capital LP increased its holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,008 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LP’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,050,000. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 13,889,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,505,000 after acquiring an additional 948,514 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 1,489.5% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 410,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,746,000 after acquiring an additional 384,300 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,373,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Brown & Brown by 431.4% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 364,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,654,000 after acquiring an additional 295,777 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Brown & Brown news, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 55,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total transaction of $515,344.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE BRO opened at $51.66 on Thursday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.39 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.05 and a 200 day moving average of $47.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 14.42%. The company had revenue of $815.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.093 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 22.16%.

Several research firms have weighed in on BRO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

