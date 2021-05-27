Sepio Capital LP Acquires New Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

Sepio Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,898 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $757,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Twitter by 131.6% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 498 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on TWTR. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $52.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $80.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. OTR Global raised shares of Twitter from a “negative” rating to a “mixed” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Twitter from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.57.

In other news, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $100,085.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Vijaya Gadde sold 14,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.23, for a total transaction of $755,768.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 93,647 shares of company stock valued at $5,513,529 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

TWTR stock opened at $57.85 on Thursday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.23 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The company has a quick ratio of 4.84, a current ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.44 and a beta of 0.74.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Twitter had a negative net margin of 23.05% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.